Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority [NIWA], Chief George Moghalu, on Wednesday, donated food items and sanitary materials to the All Progressives Congress [APC] in Anambra State for onward distribution to the indigent people in the state.

Some of the items which included 2,240 bags of rice; 1,850 cartons of noodles; sanitary buckets and others Daily Sun gathered, were donated to the party through Moghalu’s foundation, Zimuzo Development Foundation.

Handing over the materials to the acting chairman of the party in the state, Basil Ejidike, the Director-General of the foundation, Rev. Ukadike Ibeabuchi, who stood in for the donor said that the materials were to help cushion the harsh effect of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

He said that Moghalu was moved by the challenges which the people were facing especially in the area of feeding following various restriction orders issued by the government which were targeted at preventing the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

“The local government chairmen of the party are here and they will take their own shares to their various local governments and from there they now go to the wards. From there, the grassroots people will receive their own items”, Ibeabuchi stated.

In his speech, the acting APC Chairman, Ejidike, thanked Chief Moghalu for providing the items to the party saying that it would be properly distributed to the people.

“What he has provided is not just for the party members but for the members of the public, for the people of Anambra State. We thank him so much. From what we have on record, this is the first time an aspirant is providing all these items through the party. We must be very fair about it.

“This is one thing people appear not to appreciate so much. The platform must be very, very strong. It is only when the platform is strong that you can talk of contesting on that platform. You cannot contest on a weak platform.

“So, it behoves on all of us to ensure that this party is made strong enough to able to win the election come next year. So, I commend him so much for appreciating the need to build the party,” Ejidike said.