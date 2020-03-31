The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has donated the sum of N5million each to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Government (LASG) as part of its contribution and support towards battling the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

General Manager Corporate Affairs at NIWA, Mr Tayo Fadile, in a release sent to Daily Sun on Monday assured the donation would go a long way in helping government fight the killer virus with more vigor and determination.

According to Fadile, the management also urged all Nigerians to obey government directives on Convid -19, as the only way to restore sanity and ensure safety and well-being of everybody in the country.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director at NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, has directed that its infrastructures including ferry terminals, dockyards, river ports, jetties, water crafts, barges and tug boats nationwide should be sanitised with the highest level of hygiene maintained.

Similarly, NIWA has also reduced activities on the Nigerian waterways to curtail the spread of the ravaging COVID-19, even as handwashing and use of sanitiser at every NIWA office, particularly Lagos has now been entrenched.

Moghalu said at the onset of COVID-19 outbreak, NIWA had directed operators on the waterways to minimise their activities to give room for social distancing as advised by government. He said NIWA also supplied sanitisers, hand gloves, masks and other materials to jetties across the country in compliance with preventive measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Federal Ministry of Health.

According to him, these materials were distributed through the organisation’s area offices, saying presently, operations on the waterways is on a skeletal level, we told operators to minimise their activities and they have complied.