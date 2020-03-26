Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and Bolaji Okunola

Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State, Akin Sodipo, has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to order a total lockdown of activities in the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

He also urged the government to refurbish health facilities converted to isolation centres and assemble disease outbreak and crisis management experts to support government efforts, especially the Oyo State COVID-19 task force, being headed by Governor Makinde.

Sodipo, who made the call in a statement in Ibadan, the state capital, yesterday, also urged the state government to provide necessary protective equipment and security personnel for those involved in taming the spread of the virus.

“NMA is working with the state government and all relevant stakeholders to see that we contribute to keeping our state safe and adequately prepared for eventualities.

“We shall continue to give the best advice and deplore skills as may be required of us from time to time.

“We have a big battle in our hands and Nigeria is still not sure of the real figures of our infected population as we are lagging behind with the testing of suspected cases. Thus, the onus lie on us to take our destiny in our hands.

“Oyo state’s proximity to Lagos, which is fast becoming the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, calls for action on our side and the government must back their words with adequate action to save us all.

“All doctors must be ready to be on field. We must collapse all our units to one army, irrespective of affiliates, groups or specialties. Exception to this must only be our colleagues above 60 years of age, pregnant members and the immunocompromised. We implore Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Federal Ministry of Health to continue to work in accordance with World Health Organisation guidelines and relate their activities to state levels promptly.”

Sodipo said the state has only one confirmed case of COVID-19 “and all of us must do everything within our capacities to prevent escalation of the infection, hence this clarion call. We still have a chance to do something now although time is not our friend in this matter.

“For now, what is required of us to stem the tide is simple; stay at home and reduce contact with people, knowing that everyone is a potential carrier of the virus.

“Health workers, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, scientists and others involved in the efforts to stop the spread of this virus, must remain on the high alert and have a very high index of suspicion,” he said.

Osun begins public sensitisation

Osun State Ministry of Water Resources and Energy has embarked on a massive public sensitisation tour across the nooks and crannies of the state on the coronavirus pandemic.

The enlightenment advocacy is intended to assist residents to imbibe the culture of basic personal hygiene and social distancing as precautionary measures against the disease.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Amidu Raheem and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources and Energy, Adeniran Ibitoye, who led the campaign, said the move was in furtherance of the government’s efforts to ensure safety of people in the wake of the pandemic.

While addressing some residents during the campaign exercise, Raheem said the public advocacy became necessary in view of the devastating nature of the disease.

He appealed to the residents, particularly market women and men to adhere to the self-hygienic directive.

“We are out to let our people know the importance of self-hygiene. We want to educate them further on the need to imbibe the spirit of regular hands washing as a way to prevent themselves against any disease.

“As we all know, the coronavirus has been killing people. That is why we are moving round the state, community to community, market to market to sensitise our people on what is expected of them to prevent the scourge.

“As a government, we have taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease in our state, and this campaign is to further complement government’s efforts in promoting quality health for the citizens.

“We shall continue to educate our people to live healthy, we will not rest on our oars and we will continue to do the needful particularly at this critical period that the entire world is being ravaged by the pandemic.

“The essence of this campaign, particularly in the market, is to educate our people to avoid being in a crowd or social gathering because findings had revealed that the disease spread faster where there is crowd of people or any place where people gather in large numbers.

“Investigation had revealed that market places are veritable sources through which people contact the disease. Therefore, we must guard against this by educating our people to avoid any form of gathering,” he said.

Ibitoye said the public advocacy would further expose residents to what they need to know on the dangers posed by coronavirus.

He commended the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for taking proactive steps against the spread of the pandemic by putting in place necessary committees.

While assuring the residents of government’s continued support to healthy living, Ibitoye said the administration was determined to promote good health of its people.

.Addressing the people at some of the markets visited, the Iyaloja General of the state, Awawu Asindemade, tasked the heads of the various markets to champion the campaign against the spread of the pandemic.

Lekki residents association donate 2,000 sanitizers

Determined to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders’ Association (LERSA) has donated 2,000 bottles of sanitizers and fliers to various groups in Lagos State.

The charity move aimed at keeping the scourge at bay, was flagged off at Ajunwe Police Station, Ajah and it went on to other sections of the community which includes the bus stops in the axis.

Traders at the Sangotedo market, General Hospital, Ibeju Lekki and Abraham Adesanya Health Centre benefitted from the scheme.

Passers-by within the Lekki-Ajah environs also got their feel of the initiative.

Speaking at the event, LARSA President, Olorun James Emadoye, said the initiative is aimed at sensitising the public about the precautionary moves against coronavirus.

“As you are aware, the whole world is fighting a war with an invisible enemy and our leaders have revealed some measures that we need to take so that we will win this fight against the pandemic.

“As a responsible association, we have decided to share some sanitizers, nose masks and other items for the people with this community.

“We are giving this out to those important servants, who cannot stay at home, including police officers, road transport workers, traders, medical staff and other Lagos-base citizens.

“We encourage that all their members have at least a sanitizer in their pocket so that they can protect themselves.

“We are also distributing fliers to the people so that they would understand what government have asked us to do which included regular hand washing and social distancing. It is for this purpose we embarked on this campaign in order to ensure people stay safe,” he said.

Ondo residents stay indoor

Residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday stayed indoor for better part of the day apparently for the fear of the spread of coronavirus.

Although the state government has not declared a lockdown, it has ordered the closure of all markets and malls in all parts of the state.

Also, schools and other public places, including some government offices, were under lock in line with the state government directive.

This is even as major roads in the state were boycotted just as transporters stayed off the road.

Many traders also obeyed the state government directive as they stayed off the markets.

The task force on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus also monitored major markets in the state and chased out a few individual who had earlier opened their shops.

Major roads, including the popular Oyemekun and Adegbola were deserted by both passers-by and motorists for better part of the day.

However, some individuals were seen moving on the roads but they were said to be government officials who were rendering essential services.

The government had earlier ordered officials on grade levels 01 to 12 to stay at home as a means of preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, told Daily Sun that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is doing everything to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He urged residents to abide by all the precautionary measures put in place by the state government.