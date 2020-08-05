Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), said on Wednesday, that it has commenced the process of collecting data of its members that have died as result of their commitment to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, for possible payment of insurance to their next-of-kin.

This was as the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) presented cheque of one million Naira each to next-of-kin of three doctors that died in cause of their professional duty last year.

NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who witnessed the presentation of the cheques to the beneficiaries in Abuja, condole with the families of the deceased doctors and assured them that NMA and MDCN will continue to remember them.

He said: “This money does not equal the value of life of your lost family member. It’s just a token to help the people left behind to continue life. Meanwhile, we have sent notices to all state branches of NMA to collate the data of doctors that died as a result of COVID-19 and forward same to the national headquarter of NMA in Abuja for further action. It also include doctors who contracted COVID-19 in the cause of duty.

“National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has up to date figure of their members that contracted the disease and those that died of the virus. But NARD is just a sub unit of NMA. Very shortly, we will finish the collation, and continue to update the data. We have put up a system that will enable us to know when any of our member dies.”

In his remarks, the Registrar of MDCN, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, expressed discontent that many doctors are unaware of the life insurance package being offered by MDCN, while so many are benefitting from it.

He said: “None of the family members of the deceased doctors reported the case to us. We only read about it in the newspaper, and because we are concerned, we checked our records, and begun to trace the family members for the insurance payment.

“The cheques were ready long ago but because of exigencies of duty, the cheque got staled, and we had to return the cheques to the insurance company, Cornerstone insurance, for revalidation.

“We started the insurance program in 2016 after the enabling Act was signed into law. Unfortunately, many doctors are yet to key in, largely due to ignorance. But we are working with NMA and other relevant agencies to improve on the sensitization.