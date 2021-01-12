(From Blessing Odega, NAN)

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has called on the federal and state governments to establish oxygen production centres across the states to ensure the availability of oxygen in hospitals.

The NMA President, Prof Innocent Ujah, made the call at a news conference on Tuesday in Jos.

Ujah said that the need for the establishment of the oxygen centres in Nigeria could not be overemphasised to save lives and reduce fatalities.

According to him, there is a high demand for oxygen in the hospitals and non-availability of oxygen increases the risk of mortality for patients who need it.

“With the advent of COVID-19, there is a higher demand for clinical oxygen.

“The establishment of oxygen plant centres in the country is also a means of saving lives by ensuring continuous availability of oxygen,’’ NMA boss said.

According to him, some hospitals are overwhelmed by the demand for oxygen, as a lot of patients are in need of it.

He called on the government to support the hospitals through funding to enable them to get medical consumables as well as oxygen.

Ujah appealed to the government to pay and improve on the hazard allowances for doctors and other health workers to motivate and enable them to discharge their duties proactively.

He attributed the upsurge in the second wave of coronavirus to the non-adherence to safety protocols such as regular hand washing, wearing of face mask, observing physical distancing and avoiding crowded areas.

Ujah said that some Nigerians and political leaders still believe that COVID-19 is a hoax due to their perception and beliefs.

The NMA president, however, called on Nigerians to adhere to the non-pharmaceutical interventions as a means of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Ujah said that the second wave of the pandemic is real.