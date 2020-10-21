The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), yesterday, advised people to abide by COVID-19 protocols, to avoid the second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Chairman, Kwara chapter of the Association, Prof. Baba Issa, gave the advice while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the 2020 Physician’s Week, in Ilorin.

He observed that the second wave of the pandemic could happen anywhere, as witnessed in some parts of the world.

“People should abide by COVID-19 protocols, including using face masks, hand sanitisers and practising social distancing. The curve is flattening in Nigeria, but all must ensure we keep to the guidelines, to prevent the second wave of the pandemic,” he said.

On schools’ resumption, Issa advised all schools across the country to follow strict protocols and guidelines, to stop the disease from affecting children.

“Children must be provided with face masks, shields and hand sanitisers,” he said.