The Zamfara chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has cautioned people in the state against visiting patients in hospitals “unless it is extremely necessary.”

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday in Gusau, the Chairman of the association in the state, Dr. Kabiru Shinkafi, said the measure was aimed at protecting citizens from contracting the COVID-19 disease.

According to him, “if people keep coming to the hospital to visit patients at a time when one does not know an actual COVID-19 patients.

“There is the likelihood that when such visitors come in contact with the disease carrier, they will return to their homes and communities to spread the disease.

“This is why we appealed to the state government to announce a curfew on the state in order to restrict movement and prevent spread of the disease,” the chairman said.

He stressed the need for people who recently returned from foreign countries to isolate themselves to avoid spreading the virus.

He also advised returnees, especially from the coronavirus worst hit countries to subject themselves for screening.

The association appealed to the state government to hasten the setting up of isolation centres and ensure that the virus testing kits are made available to professionals to screen people.(NAN)