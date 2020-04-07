The Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has called on the state government to shut its borders, as part of measures to contain spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Dr Valentine Omoifo, Chairman of the association, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Benin.

“The Edo NMA has watched with keen interest the development in the state, taking into consideration the measures taken so far by the government.

“Sadly, Edo State has continued to witness increasing numbers in cases of the COVID-19, largely from new entrants into the state or those they have had contacts with.

“As at today, over 240 cases have been confirmed positive with 5 deaths in the country.

“The break down shows that Edo State leads other states in the South-South geopolitical zone of the country in the number of positive cases and deaths.

“We reiterate the earlier advice given by the NMA on the need to close all borders leading into Edo State.

“It is, therefore, our well considered opinion that Edo State immediately closes all its borders as several other states had done to protect their residents; with positive results,” he said.

Omoifo said there is an urgent need for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for doctors and other frontline medical staff in hospitals in the state.

He added the provision should also include the police and other personnel who are likely to interface with infected people, to protect them as well as limit the spread of the disease.

“The information at our disposal suggests that doctors and other healthcare personnel in Central Hospital’s Accident and Emergency section lack face masks and other PPE needed to effectively and safely discharge their clinical duties,” he said.

Omoifo also urged the government to grant life insurance cover for doctors and other healthcare personnel who are involved in combating the global pandemic.

The chairman said the association is worried at the inadequate state of the isolation center, situated at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, despite the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. (NAN)