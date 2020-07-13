The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on Monday warned Kwara residents against lackadaisical attitude to safety measures for Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The state Chairman of the association, Dr Kolade Solagberu, gave advice on Monday in Ilorin at a briefing heralding the association’s 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Solagberu said that the government was doing its bit in helping to curtail the spread of the virus, but that people needed to help themselves also.

”It is unfortunate that people have failed to realise the efforts of the government and are ignoring the advice of the medical experts on COVID-19.

”Government is doing its bit but the government cannot be at every nook and corner of the state monitoring how we live our lives.

”It is better for us to understand that COVID-19 has come to stay with us and we should institutionalise regular hand washing, use of face mask and physical distancing.

”We should not say because the lockdown has been eased, we will now throw caution to the wind,” the opthalmologist said.

He, however, commended the state government for its efforts, steps and decisions aimed at combating COVID-19.

The NMA chairman also commiserated with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the loss of his Chief of Staff, Adisa Logun.

Solagberu, while giving account of his stewardship, said the executive members with members of the State Executive Council had made further progress and improvement for the association.

He said that the proactiveness of the association really helped with the outbreak of COVID-19 during his tenure, which did not spare its members.

The doctor said one of the major achievements of his administration was the completion of the Gymnasium mini sport arena which facilities, members could access at their convenience.

”We have balanced the payment for a Sienna bus for the association, extended and renovated the lounge in the NMA Secretariat, we also located the NMA land at the New GRA Budo-Osho and obtained Certificate of Occupancy.

”There was provision of additional water storage system to improve water supply, and we provided additional banquet chairs and tables for the Doctors Hall with industrial fans and a standby generator, among others.

”Members of other affiliate have been encouraged and mobilised to become active financial members,” Solagberu said.

Highlighting the programmes for the AGM, the NMA chairman said church service was held on Sunday to seek for God’s guidance throughout the programme.

”The mini sport complex gymnasium will be commissioned on Wednesday by Gov. AbdulRazaq and we will be visiting an orphanage on Thursday while Juma’at service will be held on Friday.

”Saturday is for the AGM where we hold election to elect new executive members,” Dr Solagberu said. (NAN)