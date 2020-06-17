Chinelo Obogo

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Medical Alumni, United Kingdom, and Ireland has donated medical supplies to the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi (NAUTH) as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

Items donated includes 500 face masks, 100 fluid repellent “hazmat” suits, 10 cartons of protective hand gloves and one carton of standard surgical masks.

Presenting the items to the institution at Nnewi the President of the UNIZIK Medics Alumni UK and Ireland, Dr. Chinenye Ekpeh, who was represented by the National Chapter President, Dr Evaristus Afiadigwe; commended the commitment and concerted efforts of the government at all levels, health workers, individuals, corporate bodies and other relevant agencies to mitigate the effect and stem the spread of the virus.

He noted that while the disease control measures are being implemented, there is also the need to provide front-line health workers with adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and emphasised the importance of a collaborative approach in tackling this pandemic in order to achieve greater success. The President and members of the group also promised to continue to work in partnership with the hospital management and called on all other chapters globally to join this development partnership.