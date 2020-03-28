Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has outlined how the N50m relief fund he donated recently for the fight against the Conoravirus would be distributed among the right agencies in the country.

Media and Publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Owerri noted that N3m each will go to select missionary hospitals in the South East and South South zones of the country.

This he explained will be handed over directly to the doctors and nurses in these hospitals to assist with the treatment of any South East and South South victims diagnosed and confirmed positive for Coronavirus, while urging the zone to remain calm as IPOB he said is determined to contribute it’s own quota to salvaging the people of the zone from the virus.

He said: “Biafrans must remain calm during this period as IPOB is determined to do the best it can, given the meagre resources at our disposal, to alleviate the suffering of the poorest in our communities during this pandemic.

“Communities in Biafraland that already have IPOB family units stand at an advantage because they will be the frontline service personnel supervising food and medical supplies to the elderly and most vulnerable in our society.

“This effort is geared towards complimenting those of state and local governments and not a substitute. IPOB members and non-members alike will benefit from this package.

“To this end, our leader will be addressing Biafrans on Sunday 29 March 2020 at 7pm Biafraland on additional measures IPOB leadership is taking to keep Biafrans safe and prepared during this difficult period,” Powerful informed.