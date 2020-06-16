David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chairman of Agboedo Edo Motor Spare Parts Association, Nkwo Nnewi, Anambra State, Dennis Ikegwuonu, has absolved traders in his market of breaching the state government’s protocol on COVID-19.

Ikegwuonu, who was reacting to the government’s warning that markets where COVID-19 protocols were not kept would be locked again, said traders at the motor parts were trying their best to keep the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state government’s directives.

“We wear our face masks and have strategic points where people, both customers and traders, wash their hands with sanitizers as we try to maintain social distancing. Our task force members are very strict at the entry points, not allowing people without face masks into our market no matter who is involved.

“Some people are stiff-necked and that is why they sometimes try to circumvent the order. We will handle that. And we have warned those who just drop their face masks at their jaws instead of covering their noses and mouths to desist from doing so otherwise we will treat them as those who wear no face masks.

“We appeal to Governor Obiano not to close our market again because the previous lockdown subjected us to untold hardship and we would not like a repeat of that ugly experience,” Ikegwuonu said.