Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (NNPC/CNL JV), has donated a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory facility to Warri Central Hospital to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in Delta State.

Other items donated along with the machine included test kits, medical consumables, four air conditioners, refrigerators and a 50-KVA soundproof generating set as well as the renovation of the four-bedroom laboratory building provided by the Delta State government.

The Company also handed over a well-equipped surgical theatre and consulting rooms complex which it built and equipped, including a 60KVA generator, to the Ekpan General Hospital, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. “These donations are part of the overall contributions of CNL to the fight against COVID-19 and the improvement of Medicare delivery in Delta State.” Said Esimaje Brikinn, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs. “We are happy that our partnership with Delta State has led to improvements in the people’s quality of life through our investments in education, health and social infrastructure and the sponsorship of manpower development programmes in the health and educational sectors,” he said. He thanked the Delta State Government for its continued support for CNL’s operations in the state.