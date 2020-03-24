The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has directed all office-based staff below Management cadre across all its formations to work remotely from home with effect from March 24.

The Corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said that the directive was in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the COVID -19.

He added that the directive was conveyed to the NNPC workforce via a message signed by the Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari.

He noted that Kyari had directed all NNPC Strategic Business Units to activate their business continuity plans immediately to ensure minimal disruption to operations while protecting staff from exposure to COVID-19.

“The NNPC leadership, since the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease, has been providing daily enlightenment to staff on how to keep themselves and their families safe from infection.

“Among others, it has ensured a compulsory temperature check on all staff and visitors, frequent handwash and use of hand-sanitiser at points of entry into the Towers and all other locations of the corporation.

“Also, the maintenance of social distancing at all times,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NNPC had condoled with the family of late Mr Suleiman Achimugu, who passed on in the early hours of Monday after a bout with COVID-19.

The corporation disclosed that the deceased was Managing Director of the then Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a downstream subsidiary of NNPC.

It said that the deceased went into self-isolation upon return from the United Kingdom on March 10.

The NNPC stated that the deceased had reported palpable symptoms of Coronavirus disease.

It said that the NNPC Medical Services team collaborated with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Public Health Department to ensure that all laid down protocol were followed in handling Achimugu’s case.

The corporation noted that its thoughts and prayers were with the entire members of the Achimugu family at this time.

Late Achimugu retired on July 24, 2009 as Group General Manager, Renewable Energy Division (RED) of NNPC. NAN)