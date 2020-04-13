The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has lauded the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) group for their sacrifice in supplying petroleum products across the country.

The corporation’s group general manager, group public affairs division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said the tanker drivers’ selfless service during the lockdown ensured smooth distribution of petroleum products during the restriction period.

Quoting the managing director of NNPC Retail Limited, Sir Billy Okoye, he said NNPC Retail Limited’s filling stations, numbering more than 600 across the country, would remain operational throughout the period of the lockdown to meet the energy needs of Nigerians.

Okoye stated that all NNPC Retail outlets had sufficient petroleum products, ready to serve the public. He explained that the company’s outlets were stocked with sufficient products, with PPMC depots storing more products in various states.

He added that NNPC Retail Ltd’s products were daily being trucked to stations strategically located across Nigeria, urging consumers not to engage in panic buying.

“Our major responsibility is to ensure that there is fuel supply in our stations. We have enough products at all our storage tanks and at our depots; we also have a large quantity of products in transit to our stations. Nigerians don’t need to panic,” Okoye said.

The NNPC Retail’s helmsman, on behalf of NNPC management, thanked the various state governors for allowing petroleum tankers to traverse their states despite the movement restriction order and commended the security agencies, PTD, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and all other service providers in the downstream value chain for their support.

He commended Nigerians for their understanding during this period, pledging that their stations would remain open to avoid shocks in the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.