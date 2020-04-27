Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Works Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen has debunked trending rumours that nine commissioners in the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration have been hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), describing the reports as “lies”.

Inyang-Eyen challenged the originators or sponsors of the false rumours to name the members of the state executive council suspected or confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and the location in which they are quarantined for treatment.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Uyo on Monday morning, Inyang-Eyen stated categorically that all commissioners in the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council were in good and sound health.

He said the EXCO members have been working hard to help the state COVID-19 Committee fight to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state.

“To state the obvious, on Friday the 17th of April, we all gathered at the EXCO chambers where we had the usual state executive meeting with the governor.

“And on the 19th, we all came out for college meeting, on the 24th of April, which was FGPC, (Finance and General Purpose Committee) all members attended, observing social distancing order by the federal ministry of health without an exemption.

“Why would someone cook up lies at this particular time where we all need encouragement, support, and positivity to keep us going day by day?

“As the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Works handling the ongoing construction of the isolation centre at Ituk Mbang, I have had my colleagues stop by every day to see the progress of the work done.

“I challenge the writer to name the nine(9) commissioners and the location where they are taking treatment,” the commissioner stated.