From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has said that there is no confirmed case of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, on Thursday in Abeokuta, while reacting to the news in some quarters that the new strain had been confirmed in Ogun.

According to her, her earlier call for strict adherence to public health guidelines and report of 15 new cases in the isolation center was mistaken for the new strain of the pandemic.

Coker said although some states have recorded the new variant but this is not the case in Ogun State to date.

She said that the need to adhere to all the non-pharmacological guidelines of wearing face mask properly, washing hands frequently, use of hand sanitizer, maintaining physical distance and refraining from unnecessary social gatherings given the high transmission rate of the Delta Variant is important at this period.

“Ogun State has not recorded any case of the Delta Variant of COVID-19. The press release I issued was aimed at calling for strict adherence to the stipulated guidelines considering the increase in the cases we are experiencing nationwide at the moment.

” The first phase of the vaccination campaign has been concluded. However, the second phase is about to commence and we urge all those yet to be vaccinated to present themselves at the nearest vaccination center for their first and second dose. It is well established that the vaccines are safe and effective in protecting us and loved ones,” she pointed out.

The Commissioner, however, assured that the Ogun State Ministry of Health was monitoring the trend and will not fail to give regular updates from time to time.

