Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has denied imposing curfew in the state as being rumoured, saying there was nothing like that.

Sanwo Olu had allegedly announced imposition of the curfew during his update on the pandemic Coronavirus in the state on Friday.

But In the official verified twitter account of the Lagos State government, minutes ago, the governor was quoted as saying that there was no curfew in Lagos State, saying the fumigation of the state which had started in earnest was not toxic.

The state tweeted: “[email protected] dropped the idea of imposing a curfew in the state meant to allow the fumigation exercise of public space. Relying on experts advice, the governor said the disinfectant is non toxic, noting that the exercise has commenced.

‘I am pleased to note that we have taken possession of over 200 disinfecting machines, and starting today, we will be disinfecting all major highways, bus stops, markets, parks and other public areas.’

“The governor also said during a live press conference that if there is a need for curfew, government will not hesitate to impose it. For now, everything remains the way they are.” the governor twitted.