Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said no date has been fixed for the reopening of schools across the country.

This is even as it said despite the pressure, children will not be used for experiment.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, restated this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He described as fake, news that schools would re-open on June 21.

He assured that any news on reopening of school would be communicated through the PTF.

“Any reopening of school would involve the advice of experts on when it is safer to reopen schools. This is to avoid the mistake of shipping the student in and out of school,” he said.

Nwajiuba insisted that the ministry would not lead Nigerians into danger because it was in a hurry to reopen the schools, and that it would only reopen when it is safe to do so.

“Of all the things I will love to do is that I will not want to experiment with your children. What we are planning is to bring those that will be exiting from Junior Secondary to Senior and those who will be writing the West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE) to write their promotion exams.

“We are, however, looking at when the inter-state lockdown will be lifted so the children can move to write their exam in their schools,” he said.

Nwajiuba said that the ministry was studying the time table to know when it would be convenient as soon as there was ease on inter-state lockdown.