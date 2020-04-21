The Kwara Master Bakers Association says there is no plan to increase the prices of bread amidst lockdown in the state.

The State chairman of the association, Alhaji Abdulfatai Alaba, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin Tuesday.

He spoke following rumours that the union was poised to jack up prices of bread in Kwara.

“The union has no plan whatsoever to increase the price of the commodity despite upsurge in the prices of materials used in the production of bread as a result of shortfalls in the supply of ingredients,” Alaba said.

He said that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and with Ramadan period now around the corner, prices of materials used in bread production had gone up.

“Yes, the present market situation demands such an increment in the prices of our product because virtually all our raw materials have increased in price.

“But we Kwara Master Bakers deem it inappropriate to compound the burden of our customers and indeed residents in the state,” Alaba said.

According to him, the bakers have, therefore, refused to add to the price of bread in the state.

He said that in spite of pains and calls from his members on the need to raise the price of bread, the headship of the union rather sought a soft landing for them in place of increment.

“Our members across the state often called, narrating the ordeal bedeviling their business since the emergence of the corona virus which led to lockdown in the state and invariably drop in sales.

“But we said no to their agitation of price increase.People are in hardship, and one of the best ways to share in their ordeal is to sustain the present price.

“We should not add money now, though we can do that later,” Alaba said.

The Bakers further commended the State Government for giving its members passes to enable them to move around to sell, in spite of the stay at home order by government.

Alaba also said that Master Bakers in Kwara would strictly adhere to all the rules and regulations by government toward curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

“We have ordered our members to put in place sanitisers and other hygienic measures in their bakeries so as to mitigate the spread of the virus,” he said.

The Master Baker advised the State Government to increase its palliative stimulus package to the inhabitants of Kwara so as to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

He urged citizens to avoid buying unregistered bread to avoid harm to their health.(NAN)