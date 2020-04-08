John Adams, Minna

Despite the restriction of movement in most parts of the country as part of public measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Examination Council (NECO) says there is no plan to postpone any of its scheduled examinations.

Some of the NECO Examinations scheduled to take place between April 27 to July this year are the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

There are fears in some quarters that the examinations body might postpone scheduled examinations due to the prevailing lockdown situation in the country occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council, however] in a statement in Minna on Wednesday signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Mallam Azeez Sani, said that it has not postponed any of it examinations.

According to the statement:

“The attention of the Management of the National Examinations Council has been drawn to the barrage of fake news trending on the social media purporting that the Council has shifted the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) due to the prevailing situation in the Country.

“NECO wishes to state categorically that apart from the 2020 National Common Entrance (NCEE) that was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Council has not reviewed any of its remaining Examination Time Tables (BECE) and (SSCE), neither is it contemplating such for now.”

Sani, while acknowledging the measures being put in place by the government to control the spread of the pandemic, pointed out that “the Council is monitoring the prevailing situation in the Country and will make Official pronouncement on the examinations if the need arises.”

He urged members of the public to disregard what he described as fake news trending on social media that the exam body had postponed scheduled examinations.