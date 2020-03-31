Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi says that no price is too much to pay in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Egbeyemi said the fight against the disease can only be won if the people adhere strictly with the directives issued by the government to completely rid the state of the deadly virus.

The deputy governor advised that the people of Ekiti also complement efforts of the government by observing personal hygiene aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a statement on Monday signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi described the fight against the novel coronavirus as a “collective responsibility and a battle that must be won in Ekiti.”

Egbeyemi charged the people of the state to fully support the efforts of Governor Kayode Fayemi to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and abide by the curfew declared by the governor which took effect from midnight Monday.

While rallying the people of the state to join hands with the state government to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Egbeyemi urged them to endure the latest measures put in place which culminated in the lockdown declared by the governor.

The deputy governor said all the measures adopted by the state government was for the good of the people and meant to save lives from the global pandemic.

He charged residents to always wash their hands regularly with soap under running water, apply hand sanitisers to cleanse their hands, refrain from handshakes and hugs, among other measures recommended by the health ministry.

Egbeyemi enjoined residents to observe social distancing and avoid crowding in public places and private residences in their own interest and to safeguard public health.

The deputy governor expressed surprise that some individuals defied lawful instructions from appropriate authorities by going to some major markets in Ado Ekiti shortly after they were fumigated over the weekend as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, the government’s measures to curb the disease will be helped when people stay at home by observing personal hygiene and taking the necessary steps to stay safe.

Restriction of movement and closure of the state boundaries for an initial period of two weeks took effect from 11.59 pm on Monday.

A twelve-hour dusk-to-dawn curfew from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, to last for an initial period of two weeks, has also been instituted to enforce the stay-at-home order.

Other measures taken by the Ekiti government include a ban on commercial transportation, movement between towns, villages, communities and local government areas except those involved in the provision of essential goods and services.