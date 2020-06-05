Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof Akin Abayomi has warned that there are no rapid diagnostic tests kits (RDT) that have been validated by his ministry.

According to him, majority of the testing kits out in the market are not accurate.

Abayomi said this on Friday while giving an update of the COVID-19 in Lagos. He stated that any RDT not validated and registered by National Agency for Food Drug and Administration Control (NAFDAC) is illegal and anyone using it is breaking the law.”

The commissioner also disclosed that the fatality rate from COVID-19 is one per cent (1%). He noted that death number is smaller and under one hundred (100) since the outbreak in the country.

He said: “Death rate not as high as what is seen around the world. As the number of COVID-19 patients increase, there is going to naturally be people with severe cases.”

While urging Lagosians particularly the vulnerable age group who are between 65 and above to reduce the chances of people they come in contact with, he admonished that it is important that they exercise due diligence as to where they go and what kind of environment they go to.

“The state is in a stage of acute community contact and transmission. Adult between the age group of 65 to 70 year-old, have problems of diabetes and hypertension may be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and in other words develop severe complications.

“We are concerned about this vulnerable age group, which is 65 and above. Based on statistics, Lagosians within this age range have one problem of diabetes and hypertension so must stay away from worship centres for now as directed by the state government.

“Most people may be infected with the virus and may not know that they have it. What it means is that this people are asymptomatic while the other category of people are symptomatic with infection moderate and severe.”

Explaining further, Abayomi said, Lagos is working out home-based care management likely to commence in two weeks.

“We are developing criteria for home-based management of COVID-19 cases, which is in progress. That state is working out the process to develop the home care management we are hoping to put all the necessary requirements in place so as to explore it in the coming weeks.

“Meanwhile, our number of oxygen is increasing as patients with COVID-19.are increasing. We are working on getting oxygen-generating plants at our hospitals.”

Abayomi also reiterated that the state is in the process of accrediting some private hospitals to manage COVID-19 cases.

“Every patients with COVID-19 must be known to the government. All patients must be captured. If you are managing COVID-19 and is not captured, then it is illegal.”