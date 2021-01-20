From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government, has said effective January 26, all airline passengers to the United States from two years and above, must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel.

This was even as the United States Government said airlines must deny boarding to passengers who do not meet the specified requirements.

The United States also said alternatively, the passengers should provide a positive test result and documentation from a licensed health care provider or public health official of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel.

The United States Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, in a statement titled ‘Health Alert,’ said: “The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director has signed an order requiring all airline passengers traveling to the United States, including U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs), to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 viral test or recovery from COVID-19.

“Effective January 26, all airline passengers to the United States ages two years and older must provide either a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel or provide a positive test result and documentation from a licensed health care provider or public health official of having recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days preceding travel. Passengers must also attest, under penalty of law, to having received a negative qualifying test result or to recovery from COVID-19 and medical clearance to travel,” the Bureau of Consular Affairs said.

The United States further said its citizens in countries where adequate COVID-19 testing is not available or may not be able to satisfy the requirements should depart immediately or prepare to be unable to return to the United States until such time as they can meet the requirements.