Owners of Ibadan, Oyo State based club, Plat’num Club and Lounge have debunked report in some online platforms that 22 vehicles were impounded at the club’s premises by the Oyo State Task Force on Coronavirus.

Warning peddlers of fake news of the consequences of their false reports, Plat’num Club management described the report as false, invidious, scandalous and malicious, saying “no task force or the Oyo state COVID-19 Security and Enforcement sub- committee had anytime visited or raided Plat’num for violating the State government directives to shut down all club houses, as Plat’num Club and Lounge has since remained closed a day before the directives of the State government.”

The release issued on Monday, read: “The attention of the management of Plat’num Club and Lounge has been drawn to an invidious, scandalous, malicious and false publication by an online publisher oyoinsight.com about Plat’num with the caption- Coronavirus: Task Force impound 22 vehicles at Ventura, Plat’num, Hexagon, other club houses.

“We wish to state that the publication is false with the intention to malign the good name, leadership, patriotic and law abiding posture of Plat’num Club and Lounge.

“We wish to further state that no task force or the Oyo state COVID-19 Security and Enforcement sub- committee had anytime visited or raided Plat’num for violating the State government directives to shut down all club houses, as Plat’num Club and Lounge has since remained closed a day before the directives of the State government.

“We wish to assure the general public that Plat’num Club and Lounge is a law abiding entity and it will continue to support the state government in the fight and eradication of Corona Virus as we will not operate against the State government directives nor engage in any act that will be inimical to public health and safety.

“Consequently, we expect the publishers of oyoinsight.com to take urgent steps to correct the false and malicious reportage made about Plat’num Club and Lounge and accordingly tender an unreserved apology.

“We call on the general public to heed to all precautionary measures and safety tips given by the State government as Corona Virus is real.

“Stay safe wherever you are.”