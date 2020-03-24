The Jigawa office of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has embarked on a massive campaign to create awareness on the preventive measures against the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Mr Shuaibu Haruna, the agency’s Director in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Dutse that the campaign would be done in the 27 local government areas of the state.

Haruna said that the agency decided to embark on the campaign to educate the people on the symptoms and preventive tips they would watch out for against the pandemic disease.

He said that this was to curtail the spread of the disease in the state.

The coordinator added that the agency had mobilised its Chief Mobilization and Orientation Officers (COMOs) in the 27 LGAs to create awareness and educate people at the grassroots on preventive measures to protect themselves.

According to him, the agency will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to educate people on preventive tips against communicable diseases as well as promote healthy habit.

He, therefore, advised the people on the importance of hand washing and other preventive measures to avoid contracting diseases.

NAN reports that Jigawa State had on Monday confirmed that three persons tested negative to Coronavirus. He said that they had just returned to the country from Saudi Arabia where they performed the Lesser Hajj.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari, who disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse said that the persons, that included a four-year-old boy, were subjected to test after exhibiting symptoms related to the virus.

He also announced that the state government had inaugurated an 18-member task-force that would be saddled with the responsibility of educating the citizens on how they could curtail COVID-19 pandemic in the state.