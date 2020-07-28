National Orientation Agency (NOA), has reinstated commitment to partner the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on sensitisation on coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol.

Mrs Priscilla Gond-Alour, Nasarawa State Director of NOA stated this on Tuesday during a familiarisation visit to the NUJ State Council at the Press Centre, Lafia.

According to the NOA director, the partnership became imperative owing to the increasing rate of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections in the state.

Gond-Alour noted that despite the efforts being made by government agencies including NOA, the media and other stakeholders toward sensitisation, so many people were still careless about preventive measures on the disease.

She said: “There is no better body to partner with at this critical time than the media to reach the people on the need to take responsibility for their lives.

“People should also take ownership of sensitising themselves on the use of face masks, regular washing of hands under running water, use of hand sanitiser, maintaining physical distancing, avoiding crowd among others.

“Taking ownership of the protocol outlined by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) is the only way to contain the spread of the virus.

“The media is already doing a lot in this regard, but there is room for improvement so as to collectively contain the spread of the virus.”

The state director also commended organisations, groups and business premises that were enforcing adherence to COVID-19 protocol before they allowed access into their premises and advised others to emulate them.

Responding, Salihu Alkali, NUJ chairman in the state lauded the NOA director and her team for their efforts towards the containment of the virus in the state.

Alkali noted that journalists had been at the frontline since the first case of the virus was reported in the country in February and would not relent in creating awareness.

He, therefore, called on the agency and other stakeholders not to hesitate to approach the union on other issues of national importance. (NAN)