Gumel said the International Olympic Committee earmarked the fund for its member associations in which 15 International Federations (IFs) got loans, donation to five international federations and others to the tune of $63 million to cushion the effect of the pandemic, while 206 NOCs will get a share of $37million based on Olympic solidarity evaluation of needs and assessment. Afterward, the Nigeria Olympic Committee will know what will accrue to them as a body.

At the meeting, according to the Public Relations Officer of the NOC, Femmy Adetula, the board also discussed the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic games in 2021, Commonwealth Youth Games which is postponed till 2023, the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, in 2022, the athletes welfare, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agenda on 30% women involvement in the National Federations activities and the upliftment of the National Federations.