Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Rivers State Command, has decried the non-compliance of drivers and commuters to the COVID-19 preventive measures in the state.

The new Sector Commandant, Corps Commander Salisu Galadunci, stated this on Tuesday during a visit by state officials of the National Union of Road Transportion Workers (NURTW) in Port Harcourt.

Galadunci said he observed that some residents of the state behaved as if the disease was not in existence in the state.

“I watched the governor very closely during his speech and I saw that he is in dire need of our collective support towards the containment of the virus in the state.

“One of the little way the FRSC can assist the governor is by talking to the various transport union leaders who would in turn sensitize the drivers out there.

“The drivers and passengers are our brothers and we want them to stay alive,” he said.

Galadunci also said that one of the first things that he noticed in Rivers, was the need to strengthen collaboration with the Transport union to further check the spread of the virus.

“For instance, in Kaduna through the union and the state government, we were able to build a synergy with the public on containment of the dreaded disease.

“My worry is that I noticed that commercial vehicles plying Port Harcourt City and its environs, the passengers and drivers are really not observing the laid down rules on social distancing and other preventative measures.

“We know it’s a very stringent measure, if you ask your colleagues in Kaduna, they will tell you that in the mornings the unions come out at strategic places to enforce the social distancing protocols. Only two passengers are allowed at the back and one passenger at the front with all passengers wearing face masks.

“This can easily be replicated here with the cooperation of the transport union executives who understand how well to deal with the drivers/passengers,” he said.

The Commandant also condemned the acts of extortion by some officers, warning that appropriate disciplinary measures would be meted out to culprits.

Responding, Mr Monday Eleazar, State Chairman, NURTW, welcomed the new Sector Commandant to the state and assured him of the union members continued support to the corps.

Eleazar, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Boma Tom-George, promised to collaborate with the FRSC to ensure total compliance to all the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

He said that the NURTW was determined to build on existing cordial relationship with the corps to ensure better results. (NAN)