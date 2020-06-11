Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment has disclosed that manufacturers of non-edible products are in skeletal production to keep machines functioning and save them from collapsing.

Director of the ministry in Anambra State, Amalu Innocent, who made the disclosure, said throughout the period of the lockdown till now, skeletal services were still on due to closure of borders.

Amalu decried the closure of state borders, which have hampered the distribution of products to other states, saying the industries were just stockpiling the products till the borders are reopened. He added that if the companies stop production for a period of time, the machines would go bad, which might lead to replacement.

He noted that even food manufacturers that were allowed movement with their products could not cross the borders to other states.

He said the closure was affecting industries, but was optimistic that since the lockdown was to check and contain the spread of the virus, in no time, the issues will be resolved with a solution.

The director lamented the declining purchasing power of citizens due to the economic crisis, and pleaded with federal and state governments to, as a matter of urgency, help with welfare packages and items to households.