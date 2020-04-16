Mr Abbani Imam, North-West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has urged Nigerians to strictly adhere to the health experts’ guidelines on prevention of COVID-19 in the country.

Imam gave the advice on Thursday in Katsina while speaking with newsmen on the spread of the virus.

The NEMA official said that he was in Kastina State for the distribution of assorted drugs to the victims of banditry attacks in some parts of the state.

“We are calling on Nigerians to comply with rules and regulations on prevention of COVID-19 as oulined by health experts.

“What government is doing is not to hurt Nigerians, but trying to protect their lives,” he said.

Imam urged Nigerians to ensure social distancing, use face masks, regularly wash their hands with soap and running water and stay at home.

He noted the government’s support to poor households under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and distribution of about 70,000 metric tonnes of food items to people in the states affected by coronavirus.

Imam said that NEMA had collated data from State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) for proper arrangement to support those in the states on lockdown.

“I commend SEMAs for the timely release of information.

“We have conducted several stakeholders meetings and developed plans for the distribution of the intervention items, targeting victims of COVID-19 in the affected states.

“Very soon we are going to start intervening to support the people that are under lockdown,” he said. (NAN)