Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria Rev. Yakubu Pam has applauded Christians in the North for adhering to Federal and States Government’s precautionary measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He noted with joy how Christians in the North respected government’s restriction directives, particularly in their various places of worship and maintaining the social distancing measures outlined by the Government.

Rev. Pam in a statement issued on Monday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the measures taken so far to halt the spread of COVID-19 disease in the country.

“I am impress with the conduct of Christians in the North and Nigeria at large for complying strickly with Federal and State Government’s directives in trying to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“Churches have respected the restriction with regards to Sunday worship and other church activities. I encourage all Churches in the North to continue to adhere with these measures and pray fervently for God to take away the disease.”

He said the broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari on the COVID-19 pandemic was well packaged with laudable initiatives geared towards curbing the disease in Nigeria.

The Clergy delighted with the perliative measures mentioned by the President in his broadcast and said that will help in cushioning the effects of the stringent measures on Nigerians.

Rev. Pam said Northern CAN has also come up with strategies to sensitised and create awareness among Christians in the region to complement government’s directive.

He pray fervently for quick recovery of those who have tested positive and asked God not to allow the disease ravage Nigeria as it is in some developed Nations of the world.