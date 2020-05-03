Gyang Bere, Jos

Northern Governors Forum has resolved to purchase mobile vans to increase the level of COVID-19 testing in rural communities in the North.

They applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for Federal Government’s intervention in Kano State following the swelling number of people carrying the virus.

The governors took the decision in a meeting held via teleconferencing presided over by the Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said: “The governors resolved to purchase mobile testing vans to facilitate COVID-19 testing in the rural areas.”

The forum expressed deep appreciation to President Buhari for his quick intervention in Kano State because of the spike in the number of COVID-19 infections recently.

The governors expressed serious concern that despite their efforts, the borders are still being compromised and more illegal routes are being created which is giving rise to more inter-state transfer of COVID-19 in the region.

Lalong noted that some of the trucks transporting goods are also used in smuggling people across states in violation of movement regulations.

They, therefore, decided to close all their borders from 6:00p.m to 7:00a.m to all trucks carrying goods so as to enable proper scrutiny and examination during the day, which is difficult to achieve in the night when most of the infractions happen.

They also agreed to increase the use of vigilante groups, neighbourhood watch, and traditional rulers in enforcing the border closures.

The governors said that the profiling and returning of Almajiris to their states is in progress with some few logistic challenges, which are being addressed, between the governors of originating and receiving states.

They also agreed that Almajiris sent from one state to another should be profiled, tested and accompanied by state officials and their Alaramas (teachers) to facilitate the process of settling in.

The forum was also briefed on the post-COVID-19 Economic Blueprint for Northern Region by Chairman of the Committee, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who said the document was being developed and would soon be presented to the forum.

Governors of Kebbi, Katsina, Borno, and Plateau states were mandated to engage the leadership of security agencies on the threat of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping on agriculture in the North as farmers are afraid to go their farms for fear of attacks.