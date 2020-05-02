John Adams, Minna

The wives of the governors of the 19 northern states have joined other pubic-spirited Nigerians in extending aid and palliatives to vulnerable groups in the region to cushion the negative effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Northern Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) in a statement by the chairperson and wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello, said that all arrangements have been concluded to begin the distribution of the palliatives from Friday and Saturday.

The NGWF said only the vulnerable groups in the 19 states of the federation would be considered “just to help them cope with the hardship occasioned by the lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19.”

Mrs Bello disclosed that 3,000 needy Nigerians from each of the 19 States will benefit from the gesture and will be provided with food items to ease their hardship of the lockdown.

According to her, “it is evident that this is not an easy period for all of us Nigerians, especially those amongst us who are in dire need; therefore, these palliatives will be targeted at assisting such people to cushion the effect of the economic hardship caused by the pandemic.

The Forum pointed out that: “As we go through the month of Ramadan, we implore the more able amongst us to help needy Nigerians through this difficult period. We, however, remain confident that we shall come out stronger as a nation.”

The NGWF was however silent in the statement on the specific items to be distributed.