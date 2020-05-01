Gyang Bere, Jos

Northern Governors’ Forum has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick intervention to save the people of Kano State following the swelling number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governors in a meeting held via teleconferencing on Friday, presided by the chairman and governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, resolved to purchase mobile testing vans to facilitate COVID-19 testing in the rural areas.

Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said: “The forum expressed deep appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick intervention in Kano State because of the spike in the number of COVID-19 infections recently.”

The governors expressed serious concern that despite their efforts, the borders were still being compromised and more illegal routes were being created which was giving rise to more inter-state transfer of COVID-19 in the region.

Lalong noted that some of the trucks transporting goods were also being used in smuggling people across states in violation of movement regulations.

“They therefore decided to close all their borders from 6pm to 7am to all trucks carrying goods so as to enable proper scrutiny and examination the following day, which is difficult to achieve in the night when most of the infractions happen.

“It also agreed to increase the use of vigilance groups, neighbourhood watch, and traditional rulers in enforcing the border closures.”

The governors said the profiling and returning of Almajiris to their states is in progress with some few logistic challenges, which are being addressed, between governors of originating and receiving states.

“They also agreed that Almajiris sent from one state to another should be profiled, tested and accompanied by state officials and their Alaramas (teachers) to facilitate the process of settling in.

“They were also briefed on the post-COVID-19 Economic Blueprint for Northern Region by chairman of the committee, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who said the document is being developed and will soon be presented to the Forum.

“Governors of Kebbi, Katsina, Borno, and Plateau states were mandated to engage the leadership of security agencies on the threat of banditry, terrorism and kidnapping on agriculture in the North as farmers are afraid to go their farms for fear of attacks.”