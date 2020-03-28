Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Northern Solidarity Front (NSF) has tackled the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for allegedly not doing enough to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers associated with the virus.

The attack followed a news report by international news outlet, the Al Jazeera news network on the lack of sensitization in Nigeria regarding the Covid-19 pandemic that has led to a global shutdown.

Leader of the group, Garuda Ahmed, in a statement released in Abuja, on Saturday, asked NOA to wake up to its responsibilities to sensitizing Nigerians on the dreaded disease to avoid record of more casualties.

He said: “It is sad that at this critical time, the NOA is doing nothing to sensitize Nigerians on the dangers associated with the covid-19 virus. If the agency had been doing it’s job, the report by Aljazeera where Nigerians were seen going about their normal lives and claiming that the virus is not in Nigeria would have been the opposite.”

The statement further called for a probe of the budget of the NOA saying,” you cannot have a yearly budget and still do nothing”. It called on the APC led government to take a cue from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu by providing relief packages for vulnerable Nigerians this period. He commended the former VP for coming to the aid of Nigerians during this critical period.