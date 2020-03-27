Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A Non-Governmental organisation known as Movement for Northern Nigeria Liberty, has commenced sensitisation campaigns and distribution of sanitizers to Almajiri schools in Kebbi state to contain the spread of the novel Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the state.

The chairman of the NGO in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sambawa, led his team to some Almajiri schools in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

While briefing newsmen after their campaigns to Katumi Isamiya Almajiri school and others schools, Sambawa explained that the aim of their humanitarian service was to complement the efforts of governments in curbing the spreading of the virus in the state.

According to him, “we have observed that the schools for western education have been closed as part of the government efforts of preventive measures against the spreading and infection of the virus.

“We took it upon ourselves to meet the Almajiri schools and sensitise them on the procedures and ways to prevent the spread of the virus and infection as well as distribute sanitisers to them in order to improve their personal hygiene in the schools,” he said.

Sambawa noted that, the aim of the movement was to promote national values and interest in the northern part of the country.

“This virus is real, and the Federal and state governments have been doing their best on preventive measures.

“We should listen to them and heed to their messages as they are experts and professional in the medical calling; and as an NGO, we deem it a social cooperate responsibility to assist in that direction as we are all in it together,” the chairman said.

In his remark, the national secretary of the NGO, Alhaji Adamu Attahiru, explained that, Islam teaches cleanness and the almajiris should be encouraged to adhere to cleanness since it is part of the faith.

“Islam encourages personal hygiene and if you are not clean, God will not accept your prayers. I call on our clerics to help in propagating this message of personal hygiene to their followers,” Attahiru said.