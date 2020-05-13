Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Northern youths under the aegis of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), yesterday, lamented plans by the Federal Government to try COVID-19 vaccine in the FCT and five other states in the region including Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto.

President of the NYCN, Isah Abubakar, in a statement said it was not good enough for a few people to sit in Abuja and decide for the millions of people in Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto states, hence, his call for broader consultations with stakeholders in the region.

Isah recalled a related trial conducted by Pfizer in Kano some years back which he said disabled so many potential northern human capital.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire where he listed the FCT and five other states whose governors have given their foreign collaborators the green light to use their citizens as laboratory rats for the clinical trials of the much talked about Covid-19 curative drugs and vaccine.

“We condemn the decision of the governors of the states of Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and the FCT minister for taking such a complex decision on behalf of our people without due consultations with relevant stakeholders,’’ he stated.