Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said all 40 health workers that tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic in the country contracted it on the line of duty.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this disclosure Monday night on Channels TV Sunday Politics.

Asked if those infected were spread all over the states were cases of coronavirus have been recorded, the minister said: “Well, they are not in one state, they are spread all over the places where we have cases. May I also remind you that not all of these health workers got infected in the line of duty, some of them got it through contacts or through travel. But on the whole we advise that staff or those who are working on institutions where COVID-19 is being treated be very careful about their safety and we also advise those who are not accredited to handle COVID-19 to stay away from this highly infectious and contagious disease. “It is not something that is to be treated everywhere, those who do it without realizing it are likely to be infect themselves and this is not what we need, they will also danger their families when they get home.”

Recalled that Ehanire had cautioned health workers to observe maximum safety and precautionary measures when treating any patient.

He had said, apart from health workers, there were others who have been quarantined in the last two weeks due to exposure and have not been able to contribute to efforts of the health sector to stop the pandemic.