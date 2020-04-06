Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Nkanu East Local Government Committee on COVID-19 pandemic, has dismissed insinuations that coronavirus was a disease for the rich and big cities.

The committee said the deadly virus could infect anybody, insisting that the only way to stay free was to observe social distancing, personal hygiene, directives and guides by the Federal Government, Enugu government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on how to stop the spread the virus.

The committee stated during a sensitisation tour of communities in Asu Nkanu, Nkanu South, Amankanu, and Nkanu North Central Development Centres of the council.

Martin Agbo, who delivered the message of the council boss, Uchenna Nwobodo, to church, political, traditional, and community leaders, urged them to continue to educate the communities on the need to put on hold all forms of social and cultural events, including weddings and burial ceremonies, masquerade festivals, among others, until the government directed otherwise.