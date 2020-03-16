Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has, indefinitely, postponed its already planned 9th convocation, hitherto, scheduled for March 20 and 21.

Over 25,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students who have successfully completed their academic and non academic works were supposed to graduate at the event hitherto scheduled to take place in Abuja.

Registrar of the school, Felix Edoka, in a statement released in Abuja, on Monday, explained that the decision to postpone the convocation exercise was taken by the Council and Senate of the University after an extensive deliberation with the dreaded coronavirus (Covid-19) in focus.

Part of the statement reads: “It was in view of the health dangers inherent in the gathering of a large number of people at the moment that led to the decision. The Council and Senate of the University were fully involved in taking the decision, and regretted the inconveniences caused to graduating students, family and friends.

Last week, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) developed a guidance for mass gatherings in response to global outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19).

NCDC Director General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, at a recent media briefing in Abuja, said, “We have advised against any closures or cancellations for large events. However, organisers of such event must ensure that appropriate measures are in place such as temperature scanners, hand-washing facilities amongst other.”