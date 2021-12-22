From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, received booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the State House, Abuja.

He had taken his first jab of the vaccine on March 6 and the second jab on May 29.

The vaccine was administered by his personal physician, Suhayb Rafndadi.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Rafndadi said by taking the booster shot, the president has demonstrated to Nigerians that it is safe and efficacious.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, has said with over eight million Nigerians vaccinated, the booster shot is another proof that the vaccine is safe and a clarion call to all Nigerians to make themselves available to get the vaccine. He urged all those refusing to take the vaccine to shelve all conspiracy theories, as the vaccine is safe. He said out of every 10 people that have died, data showed that eight were unvaccinated.

“So, there’s a greater likelihood of dying from COVID-19 if you’re unvaccinated. What the president has done today is again to indicate to all Nigerians that the Federal Government does everything to make sure that only safe and efficacious vaccines are brought into Nigeria, and that when they are brought into Nigeria, we’ll double check to make sure it fits the very high standards that have been set by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control,” he said.

Shuaib said the vaccine comes with mild signs that confirm the vaccine is working well, as it triggers the immune system of everybody that takes it.

“Chairman of the presidential steering committee on COVID-19 has also taken his booster dose. I am aware that Mr. Vice President has also taken the booster dose and the ministers of health too, everybody has shown leadership by coming forward to do this publicly. So, I encourage all Nigerians to do the same,” he said.