(NAN)

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says additional 9,255 people received their first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria on Saturday.

The NPHCDA disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

It said that the additional inoculation brought the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 1,167,837.

“As at today, April 24, 1,167,837 eligible Nigerians have so far been vaccinated with first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Lagos state topped with 226,993 clients already vaccinated, followed by Kaduna 60,659, Kano 60,258, FCT 57,190 and Ogun 53,465,” it said.

NPHCDA said Nigeria had since commenced vaccination of its citizens against COVID-19 virus which had infected over 160,000 people in the country.

It said that 2,061 fatalities had also been recorded from the virus, adding that no single death was reported in the last 11 days,” it said.

The NPHCDA said that it had plans to vaccinate 109 million Nigerians against COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

It said that only eligible population from 18 years and above would be vaccinated in four phases.

“The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

“The inoculation of frontline health workers in some states has been completed, and attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and above.

“We have been careful to ensure that only those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the current phase are being vaccinated.

“These include health workers and their support staff, other frontline workers, strategic leaders and in the last few days, we have also included those who meet the age requirements,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has directed the state governors not to exceed the 50 per cent utilisation of the vaccines to allow for a second dose to those who have taken the first dose.

It reports that the remaining 50 per cent will be administered between 8 and 12 weeks from the date of the first doses.