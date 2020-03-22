The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says all train services will continue contrary to its earlier announcement of suspension of services as part of measures to contain spread of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Board and Management of NRC had in a statement by Mr Yakub Mahmood, the NRC Deputy Director Public Relations, on Saturday, said that all train services would be suspended from Monday.

Mahmood had said that the management’s position in a statement entitled: “NRC Stops All Passengers Train Services”, was to curb spread of Coronavirus.

However, in another statement by Mahmood on Saturday evening, the NRC said: “Further to the earlier statement, the board and management have reviewed the situation and decided to provide passengers train services.”

The statement, however, listed the conditions for boarding trains to include that passengers must provide full names, address, date of birth and means of identity.

It urged all passengers to cooperate with any other measures put in place to protect themselves from contracting the pandemic.

Speaking to NAN, Mr Jerry Oche, the Lagos Railway District Manager, said the free-train ride on Lagos-Ibadan Standard Guage rail line remained suspended.

NAN reports that the Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services (MTTS) of the corporation is usually hugely crowded with hundreds sitting on the roof top of moving trains. (NAN)