Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has disclosed that over 10,000 personnel have been deployed to provide physical security at the various isolation centres across the country to ensure the safety and security of patients and to help prevent some recalcitrant ones from escape from the isolation centres.

The NSCDC boss said all hands must be on deck in ensuring a resilient societal development as the COVID-19 pandemic has crumbled the global economy, with its attendant ripple effects on every facet of life.

Gana said that a new world order is inevitable as nations of the world reposition themselves on how best to mitigate and control the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made this known at a one-day training programme organised in collaboration with CLEEN Foundation and the UK High Commission on lesson learnt on Covid-19 policing, taking a cue from the UK experience, at the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the CDPRO, DCC Emmanuel Okeh yesterday in Abuja he said as a front line responder on COVID-19 containment and enforcement of guidelines and protocols in the country, the Corps has carried out a lot of sensitization and citizens enlightenment to encourage them to take responsibility for ensuring that they stay safe.

According to Gana, the programme is very apt and could not have come at a better time than now as the general health and the well-being of personnel is paramount.

He commended all his personnel, especially those in the frontline of COVID-19 duty, from the baseline to the management level, some of whom have become victims of the infectious disease in the course of discharging their duties and are currently in isolation, being closely monitored and presently doing well and responding to treatment.

He emphasized that the training is to reposition officers to effectively discharge their statutory responsibilities during and after the pandemic in accordance with global best practices.

He appreciated the ceaseless effort of CLEEN Foundation and the British High Commission for the numerous training programmes organised for the Corps and their concerted effort in addressing the pandemic.

Gana appealed for more partnership with the Corps especially in the provision of PPE and other useful materials to protect and keep officers and men safe while risking their lives at the frontline enforcing the guidelines for preventing the spread and containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.