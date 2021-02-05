From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Acting Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Hilary Kelechi Madu, fsi, has directed the composition of a five man monitoring and enforcement team comprising some carefully selected officers and men to identify key focal areas such as markets, schools, motor parks, churches and mosques, recreation centers, etc.for monitoring.

He also directed all Zonal and State Commandants to ensure optimal enforcement and general compliance in their various commands, with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021signed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by DCC, Sola Odumosu, CDPRO and made available to the Sun on Friday, Madu, reiterated that “the Corps must join forces with the Federal Government to mitigate and control the COVID-19 pandemic and directed the composition of a five man monitoring and enforcement team comprising some carefully selected officers and men to identify key focal areas such as markets, schools, motor parks, churches and mosques, recreation centers, etc.”

He warned that any officer caught extorting money from the public will face summary dismissal as the assignment is not a means to line their pockets with proceed of corrupt practices.

He said “The enforcement teams are to ensure that no person shall be allowed within the premises of all identified focal areas except such person complies with all laid down protocols such as wearing of mask that covers the nose and mouth, washing of hands using running water or hand sanitizer and temperature check not above 38 degrees Celsius.”

While encouraging the personnel to go about the assignment with new zeal and absolute sense of patriotism, he also warned them against unnecessary harassment of citizens.

“I enjoined all personnel to put on the toga of civility which the corps is noted for, whilst our watchword “humility and integrity in service delivery” should guide you never to go out of order, rather, be disciplined and professional in your approach.

“Do not molest anyone while discharging your duty and respect their fundamental human rights,” Madu said.

Madu emphasized that strict adherence to the executive order by the Corps is predicated on the need to preserve the sanctity of life of Nigerians in different parts of the country.

He noted that Corps, being a major stakeholder in the preservation of security, all hands must be on deck to support the good intention of government in the face of the widespread and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

The NSCDC boss charged each state command to internalize the directive by ensuring absolute compliance by all personnel with the COVID-19 protocols in their respective States and Zones to keep safe at the frontline by enforcing the guidelines.

The Acting CG further directed the stepping up of sensitisation and citizen’s enlightenment campaign to encourage non-adherents to the COVID-19 guidelines to take responsibility in ensuring that they stay safe with their loved ones.

He reiterated that the second wave of the pandemic must not be treated with kid gloves but with all sense of responsibility and seriousness, noting that the new variant of the virus has proven to be more deadly and fast spreading in the country due to the indifferent attitude of the people to the scourge.

Madu praised the ceaseless effort of all officers and men of the Corps across the country, especially those in the frontline of COVID-19 duty and encouraged them to continue to give maximum cooperation to their state government while at the same time synergizing with other relevant stakeholders for better performance.

