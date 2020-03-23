Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President General, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and Sultan of Sokoto, has ordered total shut down of mosques in Abuja effective from Monday.

NSCIA Director of Administration, Alh. Yusuf Nwoha, in a statement released in Abuja, on Monday, explained that the decision was taken after consultations with Muslim scholars and other relevant stakeholders.

He said the decision was also in support of efforts by the Federal Government to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said: “As hard as this decision is, it became necessary that Muslims join hands with

Federal Government and its agencies in the sustained fight against the spread of the

dreaded COVID-19 which the World Health Organization (WHO) has since declared a

pandemic.

“The decision to close down Mosques is not alien to Islamic tradition and culture as it

could be traced to the time of our noble Prophet (S.A.W). In such situation, the

(Mu’adhdhin) is asked to inform the believers to pray in their dwellings.”

‘The NSCIA therefore solicits the cooperation of Imams and all Muslims in the FCT to

ensure compliance to the directive as it is in the interest of all and sundry.

“May Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala assist humanity to stop the spread of this deadly disease across all the nations, and protect us all, ameen,” he prayed.