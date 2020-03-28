Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the number of reported cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise across the country, the Catholic bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Prof Godfrey Onahm, has banned all church activities across the diocese with effect from 6 pm, March 31.

In a statement issued on Saturday at the end of this year’s cathedraticum celebration of the diocese in Nsukka, Bishop Onah said this had become necessary as a result of the prevailing health challenges across the globe.

According to him, “the public celebration of the Holy Mass is hereby suspended till further notice. Priests are to continue to celebrate Masses in private and pray for the people. Public celebration of Stations of the Cross is hereby suspended till further notice. The faithful are encouraged to celebrate them privately. Priests are to celebrate the rites of the Holy Week without the presence of the people. Priests should celebrate with two lectors and two acolytes.”

Explaining further, the reverend stated that “there could be the celebration of the commemoration of Our Lord entry into Jerusalem with the blessing of the palm but without congregation and procession. The palm could be distributed to the people at a convenient time. Only the priests will be in Chrism Mass. The washing of feet will be omitted and there will be no procession to the Altar of Repose. There will be no public celebration of the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday.”

The bishop, however, said that the diocese was making plans to transmit live celebration of the Mass to the people during the Holy week.

He enjoined all the faithful to pray for the country and the whole world during this trying time even as he urged them to continue to observe the safety rules against the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.