Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Following decision by Enugu State government to close all markets in the state with effect from 6pm on Tuesday, 31st day of March, 2020, residents of the university town of Nsukka Local Government Area have embarked on panic buying of food items.

Enugu state government had on Friday night through Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, ordered closure of all land borders, inter-state transportation and markets in the state till further notice.

At Ikpa commodity market, residents were seen rushing for perishable food items, meats and other foodstuffs such as yam, beans, gary among others, even as residents besiege automated teller machine (ATM) to make money withdrawal.

Also at Ogige Main Market, Odenigbo and Barracks markets all within Nsukka town the panic buying was also noticed as they were unusual human traffics in the market.

Mrs. Christiana Ugwuoke, a customer and a secondary school teacher told Sunday Sun that she was shopping to make sure that she have enough food in the house since it was not clear how long the market closure will last.

“We are under panic buying, you can see how busy the market were, everybody rushed out to buy things and stock the house with enough food items because no one is sure how long the closure will last.

“With the closure of all land borders into Enugu State, it will be difficult to get supply of basic food items in the market as usual, personally I don’t want to take chances because my children have to eat everyday,” she said.

Mr. Osondu Ozioko who said that he is under pressure since he heard the news of closure of markets, urged the government to do something to cushion and ameliorate the effects of the harsh economic realities occasioned by Coronavirus.

Sunday Sun gathered that some traders are taking the advantage of the situation to increase the price of some of the foodstuffs because of the rush and high demand from customers.