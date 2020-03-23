Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has asked the Federal Government to emulate Lagos and other states by shutting the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, and other offices as part of measures to check the further spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the country.

In a statement titled ‘Covid 19: Time to take drastic measures,’ the NUJ expressed displeasure over the Federal Government’s handling of the pandemic, saying that the government was not doing enough to curtail the virus.

The National President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, said: “The Nigeria Union of Journalists National Secretariat reiterates its call on the Federal Government to take drastic steps to minimize the spread of Covid 19 across the country. Specifically, the Federal Government should emulate Lagos and few other states that have asked certain categories of workers to stay at home for two weeks.

“The Union is not happy that the Federal Government is not doing enough in this regard and calls for the immediate closing down of the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, and other offices since majority of these workers commute daily to work, using public transportation.”

While saying that there was also an urgent need for more awareness, especially in the rural areas, the NUJ also called for more isolation centres and testing kits in the Federal Capital Territor (FCT) and in all states of the federation.

“And these should be without prejudice to the efforts of respective State governments,” the NUJ added.